On 01/11/2022 at approximately 5:09 PM, UPD officers and Ukiah Valley Fire units were dispatched to the area of S. State St. and Beacon Ln. for a traffic collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject, who was later identified as Charles Partridge, lying on the ground along the west side of S. State Street, as well a motorcycle that was in the parking lot of El Molcajete restaurant. It was determined Partridge had been the rider of the motorcycle. He was unresponsive and received medical attention from EMS and Fire personnel who were at the scene. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

