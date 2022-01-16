ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

By Dave Skretta AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwf2s_0dmy19yg00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands a spectator a towel as he walks off the field after an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in Baltimore. The Steelers face the Chiefs in the first round of the NFL playoffs. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers’ chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium.

First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don’t know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely,” Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.”

Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren’t supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we’re probably at number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs.”

You almost wonder whether the Steelers will even show up Sunday night.

But they need only look at their own postseason history to know there’s always a chance. The likely retiring Roethlisberger was a second-year pro in 2005 when the Steelers parlayed another wild-card berth into their most-recent Super Bowl triumph.

Few folks back then expected a team featuring the retiring Jerome Bettis to make such an inspired playoff run.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs,” Roethlisberger said, “and we’re going against the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years — arguably the best team in football we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and play and have fun.”

Indeed, the Steelers (9-7-1) are playing with nothing to lose while the Chiefs (12-5) carry the weight of hefty expectations.

Not only have they won the past two AFC titles, they’ve been to the past three championship games, and they’re fresh off a record sixth West division title. The organization that once went nearly three decades without winning a home playoff game has now won five in a row, thanks to a bevy of talent surrounding Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think the first thing you realize is that at any moment, one play can change the entire game,” Mahomes said. “It’s like that in the regular season, but the playoffs, it even goes to another level. One play can end your season or keep it going.”

The Chiefs were downright dominant during the middle part of the season, when a defense that was among the worst in the league did an about-face. But they stumbled down the stretch, losing in Cincinnati in their penultimate game — costing them a chance of having the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

They still get to start at Arrowhead Stadium. But rather than spend this weekend resting up for the divisional round, they get to face the nothing-to-lose Steelers on Sunday night.

“Right now it’s all Pittsburgh,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It takes every bit of effort right now to be ready for this team.”

Watt’s up, Doc

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was a beaten-up non-factor against the Chiefs last month, playing about half of the defensive snaps and making one tackle. But he’s much healthier now, and despite missing two games entirely and parts of two others because of injuries, he tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s sack record with 22 1/2 this season.

“I don’t know what runs in that family, but they have great football players over there,” Mahomes said. “He’s special the way he can bend and get to the quarterback, but also the effort he plays with. They have a lot of guys that go and go.”

Stuck in the blocks

The Steelers have lost their past three playoff games, and two came at home when they walked onto the field as favorites and fell behind by 20-plus points. Slow starts have remained a bugaboo this season; the Steelers trailed Kansas City 23-0 at halftime and by 30 in the second half of their meeting earlier this season.

Get your kicks

Chris Boswell is one of three current Steelers that played in an 18-16 win over Kansas City in the divisional round in 2017, and perhaps the most important. He went 6 for 6 on field goals, helping them advance without reaching the end zone.

Catching Kelce

The Chiefs’ 36-10 romp past Pittsburgh the day after Christmas came without Travis Kelce, who was in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. He’ll be back on the field Sunday against a team that has trouble dealing with talented tight ends.

“You allow him to have a (short) catch, but you pretty much better tackle,” Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane said. “He’s known to take 5-yard catches and turn them into 55-yard touchdowns. Tackle the catch is the main emphasis for us. ”

Over the hill

Tyreek Hill dealt with COVID-19 around the same time as Kelce, though he was cleared to play against Pittsburgh. While he was noticeably slowed, Hill still had two catches in the game. That helped him to break Kelce’s single-season franchise mark with 111 catches, albeit during an expanded 17-game regular season.

“That record,” Kelce said with a grin this week, “is supposed to be held by a wide receiver.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Playoff Games#Chiefs#American Football#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster Postgame News

JuJu Smith-Schuster made his surprise return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, lost to the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21, on Sunday evening. It was the likely final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Pittsburgh didn’t have much...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

No endorsement for Rudolph, Haskins from Tomlin

Speaking during his final press conference of the year, Tomlin said that “all options are on the table” when it comes to the quarterback position. He added they are moving forward assuming Ben Roethlisberger will officially retire.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Instant analysis: Chiefs pummel Steelers in a playoff redux of their first clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was deja vu for the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium, but this time, it ended their season. Coach Mike Tomlin and his staff vowed to have a new approach in facing the Chiefs, but everything looked just about the same in a 42-21 loss Sunday night in the wild-card round.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy