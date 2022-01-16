ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Arians leads South Dakota State in romp past Denver, 80-62

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Alex Arians scored 19 points and...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
farmforum.net

South Dakota State University to host 30th annual Lamb Bonanza

Brookings, S.D. — The SDSU Department of Animal Science, alongside the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and the SDSU Athletics Department, will host the 30th annual SDSU Lamb Bonanza at 2 p.m. Jan. 15. The event will be held in conjunction with the SDSU men’s basketball game against the...
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#Ap#Jackrabbits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Ike lifts Wyoming over Nevada 77-67

RENO, Nev. — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped Nevada 77-67. Drake Jeffries added 20 points for the Cowboys. Grant Sherfield led the Wolf Pack on Monday with 20 points and eight assists.
RENO, NV
wcn247.com

Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. In all 11 players who played in the WNBA last season are among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that will begin Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy