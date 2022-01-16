ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddlers & parents create snowflakes inside ND Heritage Center

By Cameron Brewer
 2 days ago

Toddlers and preschoolers inside the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum are learning about how snow falls on the ground in some creative ways.

During the Little Kids Big World exercise, the story If Snowflakes Tasted Like Fruit Cake was read to children.

With the help of their parents, children engaged in an arts and crafts activity using their imagination and creativity to make many colorful snowflakes.

Education assistant Sarah Fox said this activity gives both parents and toddlers a different perspective on snow falling to the ground.

“We get a lot of snow and it’s a way for toddlers and parents to think of snow in a positive perspective and it’s something we see a lot of,” ND Heritage Center & Museum Education Assistant Sarah Fox said.

The next workshop will be next 2 p.m. Saturday on the topic of dinosaurs.

