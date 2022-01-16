ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pedestrian hit off Summer and Tillman

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BoqW_0dmxzt5z00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to hit and run off Summer and Tillman Saturday where they found a pedestrian had been hit.

Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the vehicle fled the scene.

MPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle, and this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

