Winter descends on Northeastern in Drexel's 76-68 win

WASHINGTON - In a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee in D.C. — blocks away from where Dr. King is immortalized — two conference rivals and nearby neighbors gave it their all and went toe-to-toe in heart-pulsing action. George Washington welcomed George Mason from across the Potomac River, and the friendly rivals treated a national television audience to an absolute thriller. Trailing 76-75 with 7.0 to play, GW inbounded across from its own bench looking for its first A-10 win of the year. James Bishop inbounded to Joe Bamisile, who drove from the right wing and laid up the go-ahead bucket with 3.5 seconds to play. After denying Mason on the ensuing inbounds play, GW ran out the clock to preserve the 77-76 win.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO