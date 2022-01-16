ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Winter descends on Northeastern in Drexel's 76-68 win

 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Camren Winter scored a season-high 26 points and Amari Williams...

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Basketball
Sports
Dawg fans descend on Athens to celebrate national championship win

ATHENS, Ga. (WGXA)-- Electricity charged the air in Athens as fans across Georgia came in packs to the Classic City to celebrate Georgia's National Championship win with a parade. For many celebrating a national championship win, it was a long time coming. 41 years to be exact. "I was two...
Men’s Basketball Wins Thriller Over Mason, 77-76

WASHINGTON - In a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee in D.C. — blocks away from where Dr. King is immortalized — two conference rivals and nearby neighbors gave it their all and went toe-to-toe in heart-pulsing action. George Washington welcomed George Mason from across the Potomac River, and the friendly rivals treated a national television audience to an absolute thriller. Trailing 76-75 with 7.0 to play, GW inbounded across from its own bench looking for its first A-10 win of the year. James Bishop inbounded to Joe Bamisile, who drove from the right wing and laid up the go-ahead bucket with 3.5 seconds to play. After denying Mason on the ensuing inbounds play, GW ran out the clock to preserve the 77-76 win.
Quartet of Double-Digit Scorers Shines as Women’s Basketball Downs Northeastern for Third-Straight Win

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball dominated the final quarter by outscoring Northeastern (8-6, 2-2 CAA) 31-16 to secure the 79-60 CAA home win Sunday afternoon inside the Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens have won six straight games against the Huskies dating back to the 2019-20 campaign and are now 9-4 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
Ike lifts Wyoming over Nevada 77-67

RENO, Nev. — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped Nevada 77-67. Drake Jeffries added 20 points for the Cowboys. Grant Sherfield led the Wolf Pack on Monday with 20 points and eight assists.
