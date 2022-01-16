Nets' Kevin Durant: Heads to locker room

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star Kevin Durant for at least a month, but head coach Steve Nash doesn't want his team to waste any time dwelling on it. "We just have to do the best we can. We can't cry about it," Nash told ESPN. "We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We got to keep building, see what we can learn, how we can grow during this period of Kevin being out and Joe [Harris] being out and how we can continue to move this thing forward so when they do come back, we're in a better place — and he can rejoin us in a place where we can feel better about where we are in that part of the season."

