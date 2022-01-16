ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kevin Durant: Heads to locker room

 2 days ago

Durant suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter...

neworleanssun.com

Kevin Durant hurt, but James Harden, Nets rout Pelicans

James Harden totaled 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets survived the loss of Kevin Durant to a sprained left knee in a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in New York. The Nets never trailed and the game was tied once...
NBA
The Spun

Nets Announce Significant Kevin Durant Injury News

The Brooklyn Nets jumped into second place in the East yesterday after beating the New Orleans Pelicans. But they lost star forward Kevin Durant to an injury in the process, and he may out for a while. On Sunday, the Nets announced that Durant has a sprained medial collateral of...
NBA
ClutchPoints

What the Kevin Durant injury means for Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Nets

On Saturday night, the sports world held its collective breath when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an apparent knee injury. Durant, who leads the NBA in points per game and has been very much in the running for his second regular-season MVP, went down midway through the second quarter of a win vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
thebrooklyngame.com

Nets Morning Shootaround: Reaction to Kevin Durant Injury, latest on Chris LeVert

Sunday was a tough day for the Nets, who lost their best player for the next 4-to-6 weeks due to an MCL sprain. Now the Nets will have to make it without Kevin Durant. They have an afternoon matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and will try to extend their league-best road record.
NBA
Newsday

Kevin Durant injures knee, but youngsters step up as Nets rout Pelicans

The Nets were tantalizingly close to having their full complement of players after Saturday night. They were going on the road, which meant Kyrie Irving would be back in the picture. LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton were making significant progress and were expected to return soon. And though Joe Harris’ return is still down the line, they had Patty Mills back in the lineup after he missed the previous game to rest.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steve Nash: Nets 'can't cry' over Kevin Durant injury

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star Kevin Durant for at least a month, but head coach Steve Nash doesn't want his team to waste any time dwelling on it. "We just have to do the best we can. We can't cry about it," Nash told ESPN. "We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We got to keep building, see what we can learn, how we can grow during this period of Kevin being out and Joe [Harris] being out and how we can continue to move this thing forward so when they do come back, we're in a better place — and he can rejoin us in a place where we can feel better about where we are in that part of the season."
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Kevin Durant’s injury could be blessing in disguise for Nets

Hoops fans were witnesses to a scary sight on Saturday when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant limped off the floor during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Midway through the second quarter, Bruce Brown fell towards Durant’s legs, forcing the two-time Finals MVP’s knees to buckle in an awkward way. Durant tried to walk it off but ultimately left the court and hobbled to the locker room, though on his power.
NBA
Newsday

Kevin Durant's absence felt as Nets fall to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Nets had Kyrie Irving, but without injured Kevin Durant they simply are a much different, less powerful team. Irving did his best to fill the void with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers scored a 114-107 victory in a Martin Luther King Day matinee Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
NBA
SLAM

Brooklyn Nets Announce Kevin Durant Out With A Knee Sprain

The Brooklyn Nets announced that the knee injury Kevin Durant suffered on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans was a sprained MCL in his left knee. Brooklyn expects the two-time Finals MVP to be out for a four-six-week rehab period. ESPN reports that the Nets are setting a ‘realistic benchmark’ of Durant returning by the end of the Nets’ All-Star break on Feb. 24.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets expecting Kevin Durant to miss four to six weeks with knee injury?

It was reported Sunday morning that Nets superstar Kevin Durant was dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, which he suffered during Brooklyn's Saturday win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn didn't provide a timetable for KD's return, but noted that he would have to undergo a "period of rehabilitation".
NBA
Yardbarker

