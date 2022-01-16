ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here’s how to request free at home COVID test as soon as Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleAmericans will be able to order free at-home tests...

Complex

Biden Administration to Start Mailing At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free—Here’s How to Get It

The Biden administration is sending at-home COVID-19 tests starting next week, and will allow Americans to redeem tests at no cost through their insurance, too. Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Looking for an At-Home COVID Test? Here's Exactly Where to Get One

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As Omicron continues to sweep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Federal Site For Free, At-Home COVID-19 Tests Goes Live A Day Early

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A federal program to send free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Americans launched a day early. The tests are part of the order of 500 million President Biden said his administration purchased last month. The site where Americans could request a rapid antigen test was originally scheduled to go live Wednesday, but was in operation a day early. The site is hosted by the U.S. Postal Service and promises one order of four free at-home tests for each American household. The orders begin shipping later this month. To order a free, at-home COVID test from the federal government, visit usps.com. At-home COVID tests have been in high demand since the holidays, as people returned to pre-pandemic levels of travel and gathering with friends and loved ones. Stores have sold out or started limiting sales of the tests, and the demand has given rise to reports of price gouging and sketchy pop-up test sites suspected of harvesting people’s personal information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kgoradio.com

Here’s How To Get Free At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests

Every home in the United States is now eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. As the US struggles to contain the new surge of the Omicron variant the Biden administration announced the tests are completely free and will usually ship in 7-12 days. It is recommended to order tests now, so they are on hand when needed. Fill out the necessary information here to get tests delivered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.

goodmorningpost.com

After 20 minutes in the air, Covid loses most of its infection capacity: research

Coronavirus loses much of its potential to infect immediately after being breathed, according to research from the University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Centre. It’s also less likely to be contagious over extended distances. According to the study, the virus loses 90% of its contagious capacity 20 minutes after...
SCIENCE
WTHR

Here's how to get four free COVID tests starting Wednesday

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has launched a website where anybody in the U.S. can sign up to have four free COVID-19 tests sent to their home. Sign-ups begin Wednesday, according to the site. The tests have been in short supply for the past several months as COVID cases...
U.S. POLITICS
