Charlestown Man Arrested On Firearm And Drug Charges After Allegedly Pulling Out Loaded Gun On Another Driver

BOSTON (CBS) — A man was arrested by Boston Police Saturday morning after allegedly pulling out his loaded gun on another driver who honked his horn at him. Aidan Fittz, 19, of Charlestown also allegedly had cocaine in his car when he was taken into custody.

The incident happened in the area of Story Street and G Street in South Boston around 2:30 a.m.

Police were told that Fittz had allegedly took out his gun when another driver honked their horn at him when he was driving the wrong way on West Second Street.

Officers later found Fittz’s car and stopped him. Police say they found a loaded gun and seven wrapped plastic bags believed to be cocaine.

He is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of Class B Drugs. He will be arraigned in South Boston District Court at a later date.