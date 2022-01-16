SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire near San Antonio Rd and Highway 135 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

California Highway Patrol reported visuals of a barn on fire in the hills of Orcutt near 900 San Antonio Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene with full structure response, according to the department.

No injuries have been reported.

The post Structure fire near San Antonio Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .