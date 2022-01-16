Civil Rights Leaders Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd Birthday In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although the federal holiday honoring him is Monday, Saturday, Jan. 15 would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday.

Civil rights leaders gathered in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood and vowed to continue his work.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among them. He was a close friend and aide of Dr. King and was with him when he died.

In 1966, King lived in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood as he fought for open housing and to eliminate poverty.

His work in Chicago ultimately led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act.