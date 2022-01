The towering saguaro cactus may be the icon of the American Southwest, but an invasive plant is steadily encroaching into desert ecosystems. The interloper, a knee-high species of grass known as buffelgrass, will likely become even more of a presence in arid landscapes in the future, new research has revealed. That’s because buffelgrass weathers increased temperatures and drought conditions—two hallmarks of climate change—more readily than its native brethren. According to the researchers, arid environments are slated to experience pronounced changes in vegetation in the coming decades, a shift that will have far-reaching implications not only for desert ecosystems themselves but also for human-built infrastructures.

