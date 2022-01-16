ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic Back In Court To Fight Deportation From Australia

By Zack Cantu
kurv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to court to fight an attempt to deport him because of what a government minister describes as a perception that...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
TheAtlantaVoice

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open. Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled. “There are situations where I […] The post Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam Tennis#Tennis Player#Federal Court#Ap#Australian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star to learn final Australian visa fate after court hearing

Novak Djokovic is set to learn his fate after a key court hearing was held on Sunday morning. The world number one’s visa was cancelled by the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke on Friday for a second time. An appeal was immediately launched against the decision, calling it “patently irrational” and claiming Hawke’s decision was based purely on the government’s fear that Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, might stir anti-vaccine sentiment in the country. If his expensively compiled legal team win the appeal, Djokovic will take on fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tennis star's deportation exposes Australian border debate

Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion — and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” — dates to nearly a decade ago. It also shines a light on Australia's complicated, and strongly criticized, immigration and border policies. Back in 2013, the border issue wasn't unvaccinated foreigners...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Home Office threatened to deport asylum seekers for crimes they did not commit

The Home Office has been threatening asylum seekers with deportation for alleged crimes they did not commit, it has emerged.A Court of Appeal judgment revealed the existence of “notices of liability to detention”, which were handed to migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.The documents claimed they were “illegal entrants” and “may be liable to removal or deportation from the United Kingdom”.“You are specifically considered an illegal entrant to the UK as you were encountered in a private vehicle, namely a RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat], which had recently arrived in the UK from France,” the notices read. “You could...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Djokovic on Australian Open's Day 1 program, pending appeal

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo.A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion’s appeal against deportation ended Sunday afternoon. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending.The Australian government cancelled Djokovic’s visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic to be deported after Federal Court upholds government visa cancellation

Novak Djokovic has lost his bid to stave off deportation, with the Federal Court upholding the decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday that he should be thrown out in the “public interest”. After Sunday’s hearing, a full court under Chief Justice James Allsop announced the unanimimous decision by the three judges. The government had argued Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests. Djokovic’s legal team countered by arguing...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s three-year ban from Australia could be reduced, says Australian PM

Novak Djokovic could be allowed to return to Australia next year after the country’s prime minister said the tennis star’s ban could be reduced. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after a court hearing upheld the decision to cancel his visa “on health and good order grounds”. Australia immigration laws mean that Djokovic would be unable to apply for another visa for a three-year period following the decision. But the country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said that Djokovic could return sooner than anticipated as it is possible that the ban can be waived if there are deemed...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy