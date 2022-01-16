Streetsboro Fire responds to house fire started by candle

A house fire that broke out in Streetsboro Saturday morning left six people displaced and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to the Streetsboro Fire Department.

Around 6:15 a.m., fire crews received a call from a resident of a home in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue who reported their house was on fire.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from the front of the house. All occupants of the home had been accounted for, so crews began attacking the flames.

The fire was under control within an hour, but damage to the house is estimated in excess of $100,000.

An initial investigation of the fire determined it was accidental in nature and was started by a candle left burning in a bedroom.

Streetsboro Fire said that the home did have working smoke detectors.

Four adults and two children were displaced from the residence after the fire. Two of the adults sustained minor injuries in the fire and were treated on scene. The American Red Cross has provided assistance to the residents of the home.

Streetsboro Fire was assisted by crews from surrounding departments, including Aurora, Kent, Twinsburg, Mantua-Shalersville and Reminderville.

This is the second house fire in Streetsboro in the past two days. On Thursday, a 57-year-old man was killed in a house fire that broke out on Gaynelle Avenue.

RELATED: 57-year-old man killed in Streetsboro house fire

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.