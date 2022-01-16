ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Products 1/12/22 Feat. Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with uFL Antenna Port – STEMMA QT!

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn any USB Type C device into a pluggable USB key with this ‘plug to plug’ adapter. Works with any computer/laptop with a USB type C port. If you want a small, cable-less way to connect our modern USB C devices, this little dongle will do the job nicely. It’s quite...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

T3.com

TP-Link Deco X90 (AX6600) review: a super speedy Wi-Fi 6 mesh network

TP-Link Deco X90 AX6600 Whole... TP-Link - Deco X90 (2-pack)... TP-Link Deco X90 V1 - Wi-Fi... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This TP-Link Deco X90 (AX6600) review is for those with a medium or large home who want to expand their Wi-Fi network and eliminate weak spots. This is one of the best mesh networks you can buy because it'll cope with even the busiest of households.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Garmin Venu 2 Plus adds voice functionality to popular smartwatch series

(Pocket-lint) - The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, officially revealed at CES 2022, adds voice functionality to the fitness company's already successful Venu smartwatch series. But that's not quite all: the Venu 2 Plus, with its 43mm case size, is a different size to the earlier Venu 2 (which is available in smaller 40mm and larger 45mm sizes).
RETAIL
adafruit.com

QT Py with ESP32-S3

Just one more pcb design and then we promise we’ll stop (naw, we will never stop) this is a swap-out of the ESP32-S2 QT Py for the new ESP32-S3 chip. The S3 is really a nice piece of kit – dual core is back and it also re-adds BLE. It’s basically an ESP32 with native USB, we’re looking forward to it! note that the S3 chip looks a lot like the S2 but the chip pinout is NOT the same, the reset, and some power pins have moved. and some gpio shifted down one. also, looks like the dual DAC was removed. anyways, just watch out don’t think you can use the exact same layout. we had to shift a few parts but it all still looks like it fits! top part is identical to the S2 QT Py, and the bottom only shifted a few passives around. we’ll get some 4 layer prototypes on order. #comingsoon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
petapixel.com

Testing the Nikon Z9 at High ISO Against the Z6 II and D850

I just did a ISO comparison with the Nikon Z9 compared to the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon D850. I’ve been using my old D850 a lot for astrophotography and have been very pleased with its ISO performance. When I got my Nikon Z6 II about a year ago...
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

Board with 25 RGB LEDs is offered with ESP32-C3 or ESP32-Pico-D4

In case you are in need of a tiny WiFI or Bluetooth-connected board with an RGB LED matrix, two have shown up on Banggood with basically the same 25 RGB LED design , except “C3FH4 RGB” board is based on ESP32-C3 RISC-V SoC, while the other, named “PICO D4 RGB“, features ESP32-Pico-D4 SiP (System-in-Package).
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 1/4/22 ATtiny817 Seesaw @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit ATtiny817 Breakout with seesaw – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit ATtiny817 Breakout with seesaw – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

TP-Link’s new WiFi 6E router has motorized antennas that follow your devices

Optimizing a router for your space can be a pain, but TP-Link is looking to take some of the sting out of that with a wild new router. The Archer AXE200 Omni is a WiFi 6E model with four mechanical antennas that rotate automatically. The idea is that, to optimize the signal, the router will adjust the antenna placement based on the location and usage of WiFi devices.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

❤️❤️❤️ a 5×5 LED back-board for QT Py boards?

When we saw GeekMomProject’s tweet https://twitter.com/GeekMomProjects/status/1479210241807900676 about a new lil 5×5 RGB board, we were all 🤩 – it’s almost QT Py shaped but not compatible. And all our QT Py boards are already jam packed, we couldn’t really add this many neopixels to an existing design. but what if we made a lil board that could solder onto the BACK of a QT Py? that way it wouldn’t get in the way of buttons or the QT connector. and with short headers it would make for a super skinny sandwich. but what should we call it? there’s already Shields, FeatherWings, HATs, Capes… for now we’re calling it a BFF (since everyone wants to be bff’s with a qt py) but still pondering it… buddies are a neat name too…
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. To retire this very long year in the books, here are our top 10 New Products from 2021!. 10. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED. Strap yourself in, we’re launching in T-minus 10...
SHOPPING

