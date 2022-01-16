ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr9a4_0dmxwq3V00

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget , paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram.

“After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each othe’s lives forever.”

Rizzo expressed gratitude for the fact that she got to be the one to “love” and “cherish” Saget, while noting that he deserved “every ounce” of her affection. “ Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love,” she said. “If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Even amidst Saget’s death, Rizzo said she has no regrets, given the fact that she and Saget constantly made their feelings for one another known. ” know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that,” she wrote. “Not everyone gets that.”

Rizzo referred to Saget as “a force” and shared how “in awe” she was of the “enormous outpouring of love” in the wake of his death. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers,” she reflected. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Saget’s widow added that Saget had “so much more” he wanted to do, and so much more love to give—and that going forward, she will continue to make it her mission to share “how amazing he was” with everyone possible, while at the same time spreading “his message of love and laughter.”

While this doesn’t mean Rizzo will be taking the stage any time soon as a stand-up, as Saget had for so many years, she will “keep sharing” information about the Scleroderma Research Foundation and “how important” it was to him, in the wake of his sister Gay’s death from the disease. “I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always,” Rizzo said in closing. “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

Saget—who married Rizzo in 2018— died on January 9, aged 65 . The beloved actor and comedian was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday. While an initial autopsy supervised by Florida chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany found no evidence of drug use or foul play , the cause of his death is not yet clear.

Rizzo’s Instagram post can be found below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Rizzo- FOOD TRAVEL MUSIC (@eattravelrock)

Comments / 106

Sissy Parker
2d ago

She was a very blessed woman to have such a wonderful man in her life!!! For whatever reason, he is gone. but he left a wife and family that adored him. He is at peace and in time, his family will overcome the loss.

Reply(8)
24
Sheila Johnson Kilgore
2d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with his his family, friends, and fans right now. He was a great TV dad, and as far as I can read he was a great man off the screen as well. RIP Bob Saget you will be missed.

Reply(5)
10
Carol Good
1d ago

I didn't know him well but the fact is his lovely widow's testimony of his life towards others and especially of herself speaks volumes about Bob. He will be greatly missed. RIP

Reply
8
Related
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Full House's Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' in Wake of Bob Saget's Death

Lori Loughlin is remembering former Full House co-star Bob Saget for his “kind heart and quick wit” following his sudden death at the age of 65. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TVLine. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.” Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy