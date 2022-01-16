ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet minister George Eustice to kick off high-tech crackdown on fly-tipping in bid to ensure no hiding place for 'criminals who dump waste'

By Brendan Carlin
 2 days ago

Environment Secretary George Eustice will this week launch a crackdown on fly-tipping in an attempt to ensure no hiding place for 'criminals who mindlessly dump waste'.

He will unveil plans for a new digital tracking system and other checks to stop waste 'cowboys' playing the system.

The moves mean illegally dumped rubbish could be more easily traced to the source.

Environment Secretary George Eustice (pictured) will launch a crackdown on fly-tipping in an attempt to ensure no hiding place for 'criminals who mindlessly dump waste'
Mr Eustice said last night that the new plans would add to powers given to town halls to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping (stock image)

Mr Eustice said last night that the new plans would add to powers given to town halls to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping.

He said: 'Fly-tipping is a serious crime. I am determined to clamp down on it and ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.'

The Environment Secretary added that the latest plans would 'ensure criminals have no room to hide when they mindlessly dump waste'.

His officials said that in 2020/21 alone, local authorities dealt with nearly 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents – an increase of 16 per cent on the year before.

