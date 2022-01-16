Oklahoma State controls No. 1 Baylor in Bears’ 2nd loss

Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely to lose their spot at the top of the AP Top 25 early next week.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, Baylor was within 55-54 when LJ Cryer made two free throws to cap a 14-2 run.

Thompson made two free throws with 26 seconds left, then Bears guard Adam Flagler had turnovers on consecutive possessions — losing the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket, then a bad pass.

Thompson was fouled making the steal, then made two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk after Baylor missed its last shot.

Cryer had 18 points for Baylor, which had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech.

The only time Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3) trailed was after Kendall Brown’s basket that made it 4-3 only 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

NORTHWESTERN 64, NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat Michigan State for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.

The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Chase Audige had 14 points and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 7 Wisconsin.

Julius Marble gave the Spartans a chance to win with a career-high 18 points. Hall and Gabe Brown scored 10 points each. Freshman Max Christie was held to six points, missing 7 of 8 shots.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 115, SANTA CLARA 83

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 to lead the No. 2 Bulldogs to their 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 WCC), which leads the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).

Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14-of-18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside. Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara, but the WCC’s leading scorer connected on just 6 of 16 shots.

NO. 8 DUKE 88, N.C. STATE 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as No. 8 Duke dominated inside with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.

Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.

Duke finished with a season-high 58 points in the paint.

Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 19 points for N.C. State (9-9, 2-5), which shot 41%.

NO. 9 KANSAS 85, WEST VIRGINIA 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards as ninth-ranked Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout the Mountaineers.

Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1), who led just 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas also shut down Taz Sherman, the Big 12′s second-leading scorer at nearly 20 points a game. Sherman was 1 of 9 from the field, 0 for 5 from beyond the arc and finished with five points and two rebounds in 30 minutes.

ARKANSAS 65, NO. 12 LSU 58

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas past No. 12 LSU for its first road win of the season.

The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Williams, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, made a wide-open 3 for a 61-58 lead. He then took a charge from the Tigers’ Brandon Murray on the ensuing possession.

After turnovers by both teams, Stanley Umdede’s basket with 22 seconds remaining made it a two-possession game and Au’Diese Toney added two foul shots to seal it.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points. Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU (15-2, 3-2).

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 79, NO. 21 TEXAS 70

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as No. 15 Iowa State held on against No. 21 Texas.

Kalscheur’s long-range shooting helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).

Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State.

Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points.

After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers.

NO. 17 XAVIER 80, CREIGHTON 73

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied after the break.

Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova.

