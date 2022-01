The play should have been dead, but the discourse is very much alive. In the second quarter of Saturday's Bengals-Raiders wild-card playoff matchup, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow tossed a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd that came with drama: a whistle was blown as the ball was in the air before it reached Boyd's hands, which may have indicated that a sprinting Burrow was out of bounds before the ball was thrown.

