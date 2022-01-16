ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

By Sarah Vasile, Nicole Johnson, Lauren Cook
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4tni_0dmxwBJ400

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death.

The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers found 40-year-old Michelle Go lying on the tracks, unconscious with trauma to her body, police said. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was unprovoked, adding that there was no apparent interaction between the suspect and victim.

“This was a senseless, absolutely senseless, act of violence,” Sewell said.

Martial, 61, had another encounter with another woman at the station before the fatal attack, Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said.

The first woman reported Martial “got in her face,” Wilcox said, making her fear for her safety. The woman said she thought he was going to push her onto the tracks, so she walked away.

As she left, Martial pushed the second woman onto the tracks, Wilcox said.

Sewell confirmed that the victim of the fatal attack was Asian, but the first woman Martial confronted was not. Sewell said police are “investigating all avenues,” and would update on any potential hate crime investigation.

Martial is known to police and has reports against him, including three other emotionally disturbed incidents. Wilcox said he was on parole at one point, and did have a parole warrant, which police are looking into. The NYPD listed Martial as being homeless.

Police said Martial is being charged with second-degree murder.

When asked why he pushed the victim onto the train’s path during a perp walk, he told members of the media “I’m God … You stole my ******* planet.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the attack highlighted the need to address mental health in the city. He mentioned Kendra’s Law — a law that requires those who cannot take care of themselves to take medication — during a conference Friday.

“We want to continue to highlight … how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” Adams said.

Delays were reported on the N, Q, and R lines in both directions as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Shamokin police looking for suspect in Tiffany’s Bar shooting

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shamokin police say they are looking for a shooting suspect after someone fired shots into a bar in the city. On Monday morning around 12:30, police were called to Tiffany’s Bar for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say there were six patrons in the bar and none of […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of breaking neighbor’s window with raw chicken

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old Williamsport man received a citation after police say he flung a piece of chicken and broke a neighbor’s window. On January 2, police were called to the 900 block of Cemetery Street for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, police say the victim, a 60-year-old woman […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
CBS New York

40-Year-Old Michelle Alyssa Go Killed After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Square; ‘Absolutely Senseless Act Of Violence’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man pushed an Asian woman in front of a moving train in Times Square, killing her, Saturday morning. The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial, who is homeless. Martial spoke out as he was escorted out of the Midtown South precinct Saturday, yelling, “Yes, I did.” As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is calling this incident a “senseless, absolutely senseless act of violence.” “This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” she said. LATEST (1/16/22): Exclusive: Witness Describes ‘Surreal’ Deadly Subway Push In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning. Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day. The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of...
ACCIDENTS
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Times Square#Manhattan#Ems#Asian
CBS New York

Police: Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital Located, Placed Under Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery suspect who escaped custody Wednesday has been caught, according to the NYPD. Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Akeem Williams is back under arrest. Williams was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery, but officers took him to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn after he began complaining of chest pains. Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room. Williams is now facing additional charges of escaping custody and reckless endangerment.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

NYC mayor calls police after witnessing assault while taking subway to first day on the job

New York City Mayor Eric Adams jumped headfirst into tackling the city’s rise in crime when he called 911 to report an assault while taking the subway to work on his first day on the job.The former police officer, who was sworn in as mayor just hours earlier, spotted three men fighting in a street in Brooklyn around 8am on Saturday morning.⁦@NYCMayor⁩ calls 911 to report an assault in progress as he awaits a train from Brooklyn to City Hall. He does not identify himself as the new mayor pic.twitter.com/ebHyPNX7dt— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022Footage posted on social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Witness Describes Subway Push That Killed Michelle Go In Times Square: ‘I See This Man Start Charging’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of NYC subway attack victim Michelle Go speak out

The family of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in New York City, have issued a statement saying that they are “in a state of shock”.The family said they are “grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend”. “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others,” they added in the statement shared with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Acting MTA Boss Janno Lieber Applauds NYPD For Deployment Of More Officers In Subway System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are renewed calls for increased safety measures in the subway system after a woman was pushed in front of a train in Times Square. Janno Lieber, the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, pointed Tuesday to the increased number of patrols in stations and on trains. “The PD, under Keechant Sewell’s leadership, is moving aggressively with what they said, which is put cops on the platforms and on the trains, and that is going to make a huge difference, and, there are already, additionally, cops coming from the top side at surface level patrols into the stations and that is a good thing,” Lieber said. The latest police data shows transit crime citywide is up 41% over the last month, and up 65% so far this year. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas will have more on this story on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks ‘Never Saw’ Her Attacker

NEW YORK — Michelle Alyssa Go loved New York City, and traveling. She had celebrated her 40th birthday in December with a vacation in the Maldives, a neighbor said, and looked forward to work-related business trips. On Saturday morning, Go left her apartment on the Upper West Side and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy