Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild-Card Game

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
It’s a cold one in Buffalo. The weather was one of the biggest storylines entering the NFL wild-card matchup between the New England Patriots and Bills at Highmark Stadium. Temperatures in Buffalo were around 7 degrees —...

FanSided

5 Patriots who won’t be back with the team next season

It was a successful season, but the New England Patriots were bounced early from the playoffs at the hands of the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. Not much that could’ve been done. This Patriots team clearly has its limitations. No rebuild happens in less than two years.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' abysmal first half with spot-on tweet

Everything went in the Buffalo Bills’ direction during the first half of the wild-card game against the New England Patriots. Josh Allen threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards. Buffalo totaled 300 yards in the first half and even had 128 rushing yards — Devin Singletary had 58 yards and two scores. Mac Jones threw for 106 yards and an interception, while the rush attack was held to 33 yards.
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Sign Six Players To Future Contracts After Wild-Card Playoff Exit

The New England Patriots locked up some young talent Monday, signing six players to future contracts. Five of those players finished the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad:. WR Kristian Wilkerson. WR Tre Nixon. RB Devine Ozigbo. OL Will Sherman. K Quinn Nordin. The sixth, wide receiver Malcolm...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman hilariously panics over lost $50,000 Patriots bet

Julian Edelman is in a funny panic mode after his bet on the New England Patriots didn’t pay off. To recall, Edelman made headlines recently when he bet $100,000 for the Patriots and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make it to the Super Bowl. He placed half ($50,000) of it on New England to make it all the way to the big game, a bet which would have netted him $375,000.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

