ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Report: Many asylum-seeking migrants not getting lawyers once put in ‘Rocket Docket’

By Sandra Sanchez
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4pFB_0dmxvp8Z00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A new report evaluating a fast-track immigration program begun last year by the Biden administration for asylum-seekers finds that many aren’t getting legal counsel.

The Dedicated Dock program was started in May as a way to reduce the 1.6 million backlogged immigration court cases, but a new study by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) of Syracuse University finds it isn’t living up to promises made by the Biden administration to safeguard asylum-seekers.

Bar association seeks free legal counsel for asylum-seekers in fast-tracked deportation proceedings

The TRAC report finds that over 72,000 asylum-seekers have been placed into the program, which is also nicknamed the “Rocket Docket.” That’s because its goal is to have cases adjudicated within 300 days from their initial court hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232Pgx_0dmxvp8Z00
Over 72,000 asylum seekers have been placed in the Dedicated Docket program since May 2021. (TRAC Graphic)

Monthly case placements have ranged from 12,000 to 16,000 in August when a record number of migrants were placed in the Dedicated Docket program, TRAC found. Program placements dipped a bit in December to 10,000, the report found.

Overall, one in five asylum-seekers has been placed in the Dedicated Docket program since May, according to the TRAC analysis.

Fast-track ‘dedicated docket’ is slowly adding asylum-seeking migrant families during surge

Earlier this week, TRAC researcher Austin Kocher told Border Report that 15% of migrants put in the Dedicated Docket did not have legal counsel, and that puts them at a disadvantage to winning asylum.

The TRAC report out Thursday linked that to rushing through cases.

“When cases are rushed, asylum-seekers may not have the time to obtain an attorney and prepare documents that would allow the court to make a fully-informed decision, and judges may be forced into making rushed decisions,” the report says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmGal_0dmxvp8Z00
(TRAC Graphic)

Data for the TRAC report was obtained by Freedom of Information requests to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees U.S. immigration court cases. The report studied cases through December, and also found:

  • In the seven months since the program began, 12% of all cases have been completed, or 11,225 cases.
  • Half of all migrants placed in the Dedicated Docket come from these three countries: Brazil, Ecuador and Honduras.
  • Fewer than 5 percent of asylum-seekers filed asylum applications as yet with the court.
  • A total of 1,557, or 2%, of all migrants placed in the Dedicated Docket have received deportation orders. Only 75 of them had lawyers.
  • In June, only 45% of cases had an attorney on record, “and the proportion of representation falls off quickly in later months.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYjDz_0dmxvp8Z00

“The Biden administration claimed that the timebound completion goals of the Dedicated Docket would nonetheless allow ‘time for families to seek representation where needed.’ In addition to allowing adequate time to find an attorney, there further needs to be an adequate supply of immigration attorneys,” the report said.

The American Bar Association this week announced it has launched a nationwide campaign to solicit pro bono lawyers to help migrants placed on the Dedicated Docket in the 11 cities where the program is operational. The cities include Boston, Denver, Detroit, El Paso, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

When the Dedicated Docket program was announced in May, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Families arriving at the border who are placed in immigration proceedings should have their cases decided in an orderly, efficient, and fair manner. Families who have recently arrived should not languish in a multi-year backlog; today’s announcement is an important step for both justice and border security.”

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Oak Park woman able to keep home thanks to community support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oak Park woman who found the support of multiple community organizations will be able to keep her home after it was placed under receivership. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento said Wanda Clark’s Washington Avenue home that she bought in 1995 will be back under her ownership. The problems surrounding the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
sdvoice.info

Haitian Immigrants Sue Biden Administration Over Border Actions

Joseph counts among the migrants suing the Biden-Harris administration for the inhumane treatment at the hands of Border Agents. The photos and images from the September 2021 actions of Border Patrol agents against Haitian migrants have forever stained the Biden-Harris administration. Still, those asylum seekers’ physical, mental, and emotional scarring...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Asylum Seekers#Deportation#Rocket Docket#Mcallen#Border Report#Syracuse University#Trac Graphic#The Dedicated Docket
MSF USA

Why is the US sending asylum seekers back to Mexico?

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have treated thousands of people along the migration route through Central America and Mexico. The medical evidence points to high levels of violence and ill treatment suffered by migrants and asylum seekers in their home countries, along the migration route, and in the custody of US and Mexican authorities.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

New DHS data reveals border jumpers no longer predominantly Mexicans

The old model of illegal immigration along the southern border was shattered in 2021, according to data released by the Department of Homeland Security this week that shows the demographics of the typical border jumper have been completely rewritten. Mexicans, who for decades represented the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants,...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. expands Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" border policy to San Diego

The U.S. government is expanding its enforcement of the Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while U.S. immigration courts review their claims. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the controversial decision.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
Border Report

Mexico saw refugee, asylum claims almost double in 2021

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The number of people applying for refugee or asylum status in Mexico almost doubled between 2019 and 2021, reaching a historic high of over 130,000, authorities said Monday. While there was a dip in 2020, that was largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, migrants from other countries had […]
IMMIGRATION
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
KRGV

Migrant housing for asylum seekers under construction in Reynosa

In a few months, nearly 2,000 migrants living at a camp across the border in the Mexican city of Reynosa will be relocated to two new shelter sites. While the process has been slow for asylum hopefuls, advocates say they want to help keep migrants safe from crime. Still, some...
IMMIGRATION
KENS 5

‘We felt a real burden to help’: Border advocates seeking donations for new shelters to house asylum-seekers

REYNOSA DÍAZ, Tamaulipas — By some estimates, 2,000 to 3,000 migrants are living in tents this week in Reynosa, on the opposite side of the border from Hidalgo County. Advocates have said people at the camp come from all over the world. Some have tried to cross into the U.S. and were removed via Title 42, a CDC rule that allows Border Patrol to expel people because of the ongoing pandemic and the health emergency associated with it.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABA Journal

Interested in helping Afghans apply for asylum? Here's a way to start

Afghan refugees wait for processing at Fort Bliss in New Mexico on Sept. 10. Photo by David Goldman/The Associated Press. The ABA Commission on Immigration, through a new partnership with refugee resettlement agency HIAS, is hoping to help more people from Afghanistan who were evacuated to the United States after the Taliban took over their country last year.
IMMIGRATION
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy