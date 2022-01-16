Home Office threatens to deport serving British soldier, 30, who moved to the UK aged 8 back to his native Fiji

A Scottish rugby player and serving soldier has been sent a letter by the Home Office threatening to deport him back to his native Fiji.

Junior Bulumakau, 30, moved to the UK aged eight.

The father-of-two, who is married to a Scottish woman, has served in the British Army for the past 11 years and plays for the Scottish Rugby Union 7s team.

Junior Bulumakau being stopped by the Exeter Chiefs defence during the Premiership Rugby 7's Series at Kingsholm Stadium in 2014. He moved to the UK aged eight

Bulumakau, far left, in 2016. The father-of-two, who is married to a Scottish woman, has served in the British Army for the past 11 years

But he was told that his 'exemption to immigration control' had ceased and he had a month to leave.

Yesterday, the Home Office said the letter had been sent by mistake as it wrongly believed he had left the Army.