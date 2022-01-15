By controlling the glass, Mississippi State basketball completes upset of No. 25 Alabama

STARKVILLE — The ball just wouldn’t go down. And yet, despite all the clanking, Mississippi State basketball kept getting the ball back.

After five straight misses late in the second half Saturday against Alabama , the Bulldogs came down with five straight offensive rebounds, extending a possession that finally ended with two free throw makes from guard Shakeel Moore.

Guard Iverson Molinar said Mississippi State’s last game — a comfortable win against Georgia — showed the team something. It showed how with enough aggression and determination, Mississippi State can beat the beatable and pressure the top teams.

And behind that same aggression and determination Molinar said he wanted to see more of, the Bulldogs upset No. 25 Alabama at Humphrey Coliseum, 78-76, securing their first marquee win of the season.

NET RANKING: Where MSU lands in rankings, Quadrant 1 record, more

AS IT HAPPENED: Mississippi State men's basketball vs. No. 25 Alabama: Live updates, score

'THEY WERE BEST FRIENDS': Mississippi State basketball's Javian Davis dealing with death of cousin

Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 SEC) has searched for a statement. Coach Ben Howland outlined his goal of making the NCAA Tournament. To do that, wins such as Saturday’s need to occur, offering the selection committee a game to admire. The largest lead for either team until late was five points — a turnover here or there, or a timely offensive rebound, could make all the difference.

That difference against Alabama (11-6, 2-3) went in Mississippi State’s favor.

Iverson Molinar, again

When Mississippi State needed a bounce-back win to erase a lackluster loss to Ole Miss, Molinar answered the call. He poured in a career-high 28 points, pushing the Bulldogs to a comfortable win against Georgia, an SEC bottom-feeder.

Saturday’s matchup with Alabama was different, more intense. But Molinar came up huge once more for Mississippi State, with his 24 points leading the way. He showed composure in his shot selection, not forcing the 3-pointers that have been his Achilles heel this season. Instead, he drove the lane, finding his way to the rack or the free-throw line.

He knocked down 8 of 17 shots, including one three-pointer. And after he hit that three in the corner, he drove the baseline and finished a nifty reverse layup.

Contrasting styles

All of a sudden, the patient approach Mississippi State had employed throughout the first half and much of the second period vanished. The Bulldogs began chucking up 3-pointers — three straight, in fact, and all misses.

Then Molinar knocked down his first 3-point attempt of the night, drawing Mississippi State level before his breakaway layup supplied a short-lived lead in a back-and-forth half.

When Mississippi State and Alabama meet, the styles of play couldn’t further apart. The Crimson Tide shoot the most 3-pointers of any SEC team; the Bulldogs have attempted the fewest.

And that played out at Humphrey Coliseum, with Alabama pulling up from beyond the line 29 times compared to Mississippi State’s 16 attempts. The results didn’t favor the Crimson Tide, however, with 21 misses in that bunch.

The Bulldogs were far worse, making just two of their 16 3-point attempts. But Molinar’s swish came at the right time, breaking a stretch of five straight misses to propel his team back into the contest.

Alabama couldn't hit 3-pointers at a strong enough rate to hold off Mississippi State's surge, ending at 28%.

Controlling the glass

Forward Tolu Smith made his return Saturday after missing the previous two games due to COVID-19 protocols, yet he fouled out of the contest with more than five minutes remaining. The drop-off was hardly felt, though.

Garrison Brooks made his mark on the offensive glass throughout the win for Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs cashed in those second-chance opportunities. Eight of their first 11 points were off second-chance opportunities. They finished with 21 overall.

Especially in the second half, Mississippi State exerted its dominance on the glass, with 27 rebounds compared to Alabama’s 13. That number included 12 offensive boards down the stretch, a major factor in the win.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: By controlling the glass, Mississippi State basketball completes upset of No. 25 Alabama