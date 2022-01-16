ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted About Ja'Marr Chase

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu4oo_0dmxva8u00

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about Ja'Marr Chase. On Saturday, Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Saturday, and the post from Paul can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Paul's tweet said: "I need a Ja’Marr Chase jersey!!"

The Bengals won their playoff game 26-19 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, and Chase had nine catches for 116 receiving yards.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 32-9 record in 41 games played on the season.

They made the NBA Finals in Paul's first season with the franchise last year, and appear as if they will be a team who can get back there this season.

Paul is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

The Best NBA Player Of All Time From Every State: New York Is Home To The GOAT

We have talked about the greatest players ever to play in the NBA, but those players had to come from somewhere. Each player came from a high school or college where they began to form their legacy. Those players might have moved around the state after they were brought into this world. That’s why if you look deep into the biographies of some players, you will see that some have never played basketball in their birth states.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
FanSided

How Suns Big Bismack Biyombo is Remembered by Former Coach

With a rare early afternoon game scheduled between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons today, each team’s head coach spoke with the media at the same time they would normally be drinking their morning coffees. However, with everyone playing early bird, the press conferences felt more like morning reflections.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Suns Notes: Bass, Booker, Saric, Payne, Shamet

The second 10-day contract that Paris Bass signed with the Suns this week will give him an opportunity to play in front of his hometown fans Sunday in Detroit, writes Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Bass, who played his college ball at Detroit Mercy, is concerned with finding enough tickets to make sure his family gets to see him live out his NBA dream.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy