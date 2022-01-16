ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Nino Cerruti (91): Innovator in menswear, famous in Hollywood

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I wanted men to be more free in their style and more elegant in their freedom,” Cerruti himself summed up his contribution to fashion that was casual but still elegant. He always insisted on being the first to try each design. “I’ve always dressed...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Nino Cerruti
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Michael Douglas
Us Weekly

That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Trés chic! Since season 2 of Emily in Paris was released last week, fans — and fashion critics — have been buzzing about the style on the show. From Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] cliché and over-the-top ensembles to Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless attire, costume designer Patricia Fields made sure to serve up dozens of jaw-dropping looks in just 10 episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Menswear#Miami Vice
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity on Sunday as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces.“We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,’’ Prada said in show notes. “Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.’’Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the runway show that featured eight other...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

Crafting Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Rise and Fall Through Costumes

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with United Artists Releasing, for this edition we look at how “House of Gucci” costume designer Janty Yates tackled the behind the scenes world of one of the biggest brands in fashion. Costume designer Janty Yates has been one of director Ridley Scott’s most trusted collaborators for over 20 years — they’ve done 14 films together since Yates’ Oscar-winning work on “Gladiator” in 2000 — but Yates never takes the partnership for granted. “I’m...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. “It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Exuded Old Hollywood in a Low-Rise Miu Miu Skirt and Fabulous Opera Gloves

Sydney Sweeney is ready for her close-up. On Jan. 5, the Euphoria actor attended a red carpet event for the show's second season wearing a fabulous custom Miu Miu outfit. Styled by Molly Dickson, the two-piece white satin ensemble featured a low-rise skirt adorned with crystal embellishments and a matching tube top. Sydney managed to radiate both Old Hollywood and Y2K vibes with the addition of white opera gloves and a sexy chain wrapped around her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
doniphanherald.com

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took 'three or four hours' every time

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took “three or four hours” every time. The 35-year-old star – who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film – was keen to be as involved as possible with her character and helped costume designer Janty Yates with her looks for the project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Kylie Jenner Both Love This Comfy Maternity Legging

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of the most fashionable moms in Hollywood. At the very start of her first pregnancy (she has a three-year-old son with actor Jason Statham), the model showed that there were countless ways to dress the bump without sacrificing her style. Her rotational staples included knit dresses, stretchy pants, and sleek trenches. Now, with baby number two on the way, she is once again showing her styling prowess. Huntington-Whiteley wears her maternity leggings from Bumpsuit nonstop, as this basic is the building block for all of her fashionable ensembles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

TikTok Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois Stars in Gucci x The North Face’s New Campaign

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois is bringing his love of trains to fashion—thanks to Gucci x The North Face’s second collection. The Italian luxury brand went full steam ahead to the trainspotter’s native United Kingdom for its new campaign. Filmed at Oakworth Station in the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, the collaborative video featured Bourgeois as a train conductor leading cars filled with Gucci x The North Face models. In true Gucci fashion, the film is saturated in colorful vintage filters reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s. “Please remember to take in the exquisite scenery as we go by,” Bourgeois says over the intercom as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy