Twitter reacts to first Cincinnati Bengals playoff win in 31 years

The Cincinnati Bengals just accomplished their biggest win since at least 1990. In a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders during Super Wild Card Weekend, the Bengals got their first playoff win in 31 years.

Bengals fans showed up to the game, fully supportive of their team ready to cheer them on to victory. As the NBC broadcast noted, 66,277 fans were in attendance. It’s the largest crowd in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Needless to say, if the loud crowd wasn’t enough of an indication, Paul Brown Stadium was packed to the gills.

After the eventual victory, in usual fashion, Twitter was right there to celebrate along with Bengals fans in all their glory. Here are just a few of the initial reactions to the energetic victory from Saturday evening.

Cincinnati Bengals’ organizational decisions have worked wonders

It’s safe to say that both the decisions, drafting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020 and selecting Ja’Marr Chase fifth overall last April have paid off in a big way. Head coach Zac Taylor entered this season as one of the coaches potentially on the hot seat after two uninspiring seasons, finishing 6-25, but has led a 10-7 team this season, including a playoff win.

Signed to be the Bengals coach in 2019, Taylor is believed to be under contract through the end of the 2021 season. Though after reaching the playoffs and even winning a game, Taylor has likely bought himself a few more seasons in the form of a contract extension later this offseason once their postseason run is complete.

After an emotional victory in the Wild Card Round, now the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals will await to find out their next playoff opponent next weekend. We’ll know for sure after Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers matchup.

