Tesla’s Elon Musk Cuts Law Firm After It Won’t Fire Lawyer in SEC Probe, Report Says

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk's Tesla has moved to replace Cooley LLP attorneys or hire other lawyers on several cases since December after the law firm would not fire a lawyer that previously worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on an investigation of Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday....

abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Chooses Associate Over Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a very rich man with a very big platform. And he frequently uses both of those things to aggressively demand that folks do exactly what he wants them to do. Like remember back in season 1 of the pandemic when he was salty that Alameda County shut down the Tesla plant located there to stop the spread of COVID. He kept the plant open in defiance of local rules, sued the county and eventually — in a move that I am sure is COMPLETELY COINCIDENTAL — the county allowed the plant to remain open. Or when Dr. Mary “Missy” Cummings was appointed as an advisor to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dr. Cummings authored a study that found Tesla’s autopilot operated inconsistently. When her appointment became public, Musk set off an onslaught on social media vitriol aimed at Dr. Cummings. She’s since recused herself from an investigations involving Tesla.
Elon Musk
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Is Crash-Free Now. Is He Right?

In July of 2021, Tesla finally released beta version 9 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, though its update at the time warned drivers that the software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time." In the meantime, CEO Elon Musk had been tweeting about what the future will bring for FSD, stating that Tesla Vision will soon detect turn signals on other vehicles, hazard lights, police and ambulance lights, as well as hand gestures.
Fortune

India’s states woo Tesla after Elon Musk complains about difficulty launching in the country

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Political leaders from five Indian states invited Elon Musk to establish business operations for Tesla in their regions, days after the chief of the world’s most valuable automobile company tweeted about the difficulties of launching his electric vehicles in the country.
techacrobat.com

Tesla will accept Dogecoin for merchandise: Elon Musk

According to a recent tweet by the Tesla Boss Elon Musk, for merchandise including the “Giga Texas” mini models and belt buckles of the electronic vehicles, Tesla Inc is now going to accept meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payments. Musk posted this tweet on Friday. It comes 30 days...
cryptoslate.com

Elon Musk’s Tesla now supports Dogecoin payment

Tesla is accepting crypto payments again. The leading electric car maker earlier today revealed that it is now supporting payment for some of its products using the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, via its platform. The Dogefather is trying to make DOGE mainstream. According to available information, Tesla users looking to...
Benzinga

Indian Government Fires Back At Elon Musk As He Blames Red Tape For Delay In Tesla India Entry

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) attempted India foray has been mired in red tape, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday. What Happened: The world’s richest person tweeted to say the company is still working through a lot of challenges with India's government to secure final approvals to begin selling cars in the world’s fifth-largest auto market.
Benzinga

EXLCUSIVE: 'I Don't Want To Be Elon Musk' Or The Tesla Of Weed, Says Tilray CEO

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) reported its financial results on Monday for the second fiscal quarter ended Nov. 30, 2021, with net revenue of $155 million – up by around 20% year-over-year and down from $168 million in the first fiscal quarter. Net income increased to $6 million from a net loss of $89 million in the previous year quarter.
Reuters

To stem lawyer attrition, law firms must look beyond cash - report

(Reuters) - Law firms can’t win the talent war with money alone. They must find other ways alongside competitive pay to make lawyers feel invested in their firms so they stay put, according the latest annual legal market report from the Thomson Reuters Institute and Georgetown Law’s Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession.
Autoweek.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Raise FSD Price to $12,000

Tesla CEO says the automaker will raise the price of its Full Self-Driving system from $10,000 to $12,000 on January 17. The Level 2 system is also offered on a subscription basis for $199 a month, and is positioned above the more basic Autopilot. The price hike follows several regular...
u.today

SEC Boss Won't Say If Ethereum Is a Security

During his Monday appearance on CNBC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler refused to comment on whether Ether is an unregistered security, the question at the center of the high-stakes Ripple lawsuit:. We don't get involved in these types of public forums, talking about any one project, one possible...
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
