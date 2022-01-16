ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump faithful rally in Arizona

By Huw GRIFFITH, MANDEL NGAN, Robyn Beck
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
Supporters of former US president Donald Trump started to gather ahead of a rally in Florence, Arizona days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas /AFP

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Arizona on Saturday to hear a raft of speakers claim the 2020 US election was stolen, with the former president expected to take to the stage as the headline act.

Some of the faithful arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, with the first person joining the line at 10:00 pm Friday.

Flags proclaiming "Trump 2020" and "Trump 2024" fluttered in the desert wind, as chants of "Let's Go, Brandon" erupted from good-natured supporters, many of whom were in a party mood.

The slogan has become code in right-wing circles after a news reporter mistook coarse anti-Joe Biden chants.

"It's just a party atmosphere," said Jonathan Riches, who was attending his 40th Trump rally.

Many Donald Trump supporters who gathered for a rally held by the former US president in Florence, Arizona carried signs proclaiming "Trump 2020" and "Trump 2024" /AFP

"It's almost like a MAGA Woodstock. It's patriots from around the country getting together for the common good of this country. We love our president."

Jennifer Winterbauer, who was at the head of the line to get into the rally, said she had come to hear "the truth" from Trump.

"He always gives the truth about everything. The economy, the state of the world, the United States."

- 'Big crowds' -

Trump abandoned a pledged press conference on January 6 -- the anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters -- and the rally is his first outing in front of a large crowd since October.

"Many topics will be discussed," he said in a statement Friday, "including the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the fake Big Lie, the corrupt LameStream Media, the Afghanistan disaster, Inflation, the sudden lack of respect for our Nation and its leaders, and much more.

"Big crowds, will also be covered on TV. See you Saturday evening!"

The rally, on farmland 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Phoenix, is expected to feature a raft of Republicans who have echoed the unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was fixed.

They include Kari Lake, whom Trump has endorsed for governor of Arizona in this year's race. She has previously said she would not have certified Biden's victory if she had been in office at the time.

Trump is expected to rehearse a familiar litany of complaints at the rally in Florence, Arizona /AFP/File

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who has spent millions of dollars trying to overturn the election, with a focus on the machines used to count ballots, told the crowd he was not going to give up.

"And I will promise you this, there's not gonna be any election with any machines or computers done in 2022," he said.

Trump, who lost his Twitter megaphone for his claims about the poll, has been a much lower-key presence in US politics since leaving office.

But he still looms large in the Republican party, where adherence to his theories -- or at least not publicly denying them -- is often vital to survival for members of Congress and state legislatures.

Turnout at the Florence rally will be keenly watched as a gauge of how much power he still wields with the base.

In the lead up to his election win in 2016, and throughout his presidency, tens of thousands of supporters would throng venues to hear him speak.

But crowds have since dwindled.

- Few Covid-19 precautions -

Trump has largely shunned many major media outlets since leaving office.

The rally in Arizona will be former president Donald Trump's first outing in front of a large crowd since October /AFP

But last week he ventured onto National Public Radio (NPR), where he said he recommends that people get vaccinated against Covid-19 -- a hot button issue in the United States, where there is widespread vaccine hesitancy.

He then cut the interview short when challenged over his claims of election fraud.

There were almost no masks or other anti-Covid-19 precautions in evidence among the crowd in Florence, despite the Omicron variant wave that is washing over the United States.

Nationwide, more than 750,000 people a day are testing positive for the disease.

While some supporters AFP spoke to said they had been vaccinated, others were distrustful of the shot.

The rally comes 24 hours after pro-Trump TV channel OAN was dumped by its main distributor.

The former president had repeatedly directed his fans towards the conspiracy theory-peddling outlet, which is hoping to take a bite out of the market for right-wing viewers dominated by Fox News.

The event also comes after the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers -- a pro-Trump militia group -- and 10 others were indicted for seditious conspiracy over their role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

The Independent

Michigan ‘fake elector’ was working with Trump lawyer, report claims

Supporters of former president Donald Trump allegedly received orders to march into the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from the Republican leader's campaign.A group of supporters "contemplated" working with a Republican lawmaker who had a Capitol office to get the 16 Trump electors inside the elector room where the official count was taking place, The Detroit News reported."...(W)e convened and organised in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives.The supporters who signed the documents...
AFP

Democrats stare down defeat in voting rights push

US Democrats began debate Tuesday on an almost certainly doomed effort to enact sweeping voting rights reforms they argue would protect democracy against threats posed by Republicans. With the push for broad voting rights reform on track to come up short, Democrats have the option of pursuing narrower efforts to safeguard elections.
AFP

Election fraud belief undimmed for Trump fans, despite party hopes

Jonathan Riches has been to 40 Donald Trump rallies and fervently believes the last US presidential election was stolen. Like thousands of others who spent hours in a dusty field in Arizona this weekend to watch the former president speak, that belief is a bedrock -- no matter how much the Republican Party leadership wishes otherwise. "We love our president. I call him President Trump because I still consider him my president," Riches, 44, told AFP. Riches was among fellow believers in Florence, 60 miles (100 kilometers) outside Phoenix for Saturday's rally.
Washington Post

Biden is right: Trump’s wounded ego was the main reason for Jan. 6

In what may be the most powerful speech of his presidency so far, President Biden delivered a searing (and overdue) indictment on Thursday of his predecessor — never mentioned by name — for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol exactly a year ago. Biden identified the central truth of the insurrection: “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election … because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.”
yourbigsky.com

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
