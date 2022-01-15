Live updates, score: Auburn basketball hopes to extend win streak at Ole Miss

Auburn basketball is playing to potentially defend the No. 1 ranking in the country Saturday night.

The No. 4 Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) tip off at Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2) hours after No. 1 Baylor lost for the second time this week. No. 3 UCLA has also been in the losing column, leaving Auburn to compete with No. 2 Gonzaga for next week's top spot.

If Auburn wins, that is. Bruce Pearl's Tigers hope to extend their 12-game win streak to match Davidson's for the nation's longest, but anything is possible in a week of updates. Follow along here for live updates of the game Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.

