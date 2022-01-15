ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Live updates, score: Auburn basketball hopes to extend win streak at Ole Miss

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYkY6_0dmxu1Ud00

Auburn basketball is playing to potentially defend the No. 1 ranking in the country Saturday night.

The No. 4 Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) tip off at Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2) hours after No. 1 Baylor lost for the second time this week. No. 3 UCLA has also been in the losing column, leaving Auburn to compete with No. 2 Gonzaga for next week's top spot.

If Auburn wins, that is. Bruce Pearl's Tigers hope to extend their 12-game win streak to match Davidson's for the nation's longest, but anything is possible in a week of updates. Follow along here for live updates of the game Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.

OUR PICK:Auburn Tigers men's basketball vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, score prediction

FILM STUDY:How Dylan Cardwell, zone helped save Auburn basketball without Walker Kessler

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
CNN

Betty White's assistant shares one of her final photos

(CNN) — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved late actress. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I...
CELEBRITIES
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

1K+
Followers
581
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy