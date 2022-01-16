ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Investigators find possible motive in synagogue hostage situation

Two law enforcement officials said investigators believe the hostage taker at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Texas after being convicted of trying to kill Americans overseas.

