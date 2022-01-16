Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Dont’a Hightower active for Patriots

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Dont’a Hightower were active for the New England Patriots on Saturday night in their AFC wild-card game against the host Buffalo Bills.

Both players are dealing with knee injuries and were listed as questionable for the contest. Barmore was injured in the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins while Hightower missed that contest with his ailment.

Barmore, a rookie, had 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games. Hightower recorded 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 contests.

Two healthy defenders, linebacker Chase Winovich and defensive tackle Carl Davis, are among the inactivates. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle, hip) was previously ruled out.

Running back Matt Brieda and defensive end Efe Obada are among Buffalo’s inactives.

–Field Level Media

