Athens, GA

Vanderbilt rallies to beat Georgia

 2 days ago

Jordan Wright had a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds as Vanderbilt rallied in the second half for a 73-66 victory over host Georgia in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Quentin Millora-Brown scored 11 points and Myles Stute added nine points as the Commodores overcame an off-night by Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s leading scorer who was held to 13 points after entering the night averaging 19.2 points per game. Pippen, who went 3-for-12 from the field, had a game-high seven assists.

Wright went 8-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, in addition to adding six assists, as Vanderbilt (10-6, 2-2 SEC) ended a two-game losing streak with its first win in Athens since 2014.

Jaxon Etter scored 16 points and Braelen Bridges had 14 for Georgia (5-12, 0-4), which lost its sixth straight game and for the seventh time in its past eight contests. The Bulldogs remain the lone SEC team without a league win.

Vanderbilt shot 48.2 percent (27-for-56) from the field, including 30 percent (9-for-30) from 3-point range. Georgia shot 44.8 percent (26-for-58) and 30 percent (6-for-20) from beyond the arc, but it also committed 17 turnovers that the Commodores converted into 25 points.

The Commodores began taking control of the game after trailing 34-20 with 1:43 left in the first half.

After pulling to within 36-28 at halftime, Vanderbilt opened the second half on a 10-0 run to take a 38-36 lead following Millora-Brown’s dunk with just under 17 minutes remaining.

The Commodores stretched their lead 46-40 on Wright’s dunk with 14:38 remaining, as the Bulldogs shot 2-for-8 from the field with three turnovers in the first 5:37 of the second half.

Georgia responded by pulling to within 55-54 on Etter’s 3-pointer with 9:15 left, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Vanderbilt scored the next seven points to push its lead to 62-54 following Trey Thomas’ 3-pointer with 7:22 remaining and never looked back.

