Top Rank was at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York, tonight with a 5-bout card that had to be refashioned after both of the original B-side opponents in the featured bouts were forced to pull out. In the case of Callum Johnson, the harpoon came in the form of a positive Covid test. In stepped little-known Steve Geffrard who replaced Johnson on eight days notice and stood to win the lottery if he could upend Joe Smith Jr who would be making the first defense of his WBO world light heavyweight title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO