Bowling Green, OH

Shumate, Millner Jr. lead Toledo over Bowling Green 91-78

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 29 points, Setric Millner Jr. added 20 and Toledo cruised to a 91-78 victory over rival Bowling Green on Saturday.

Shumate and Millner were a combined 20 of 30 from the floor and 7 of 10 from long range. Ryan Rollins added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Toledo (13-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), which has won four straight. RayJ Dennis had 11 points.

Trey Diggs scored 21 points for Bowling Green (8-8, 1-4). Daeqwon Plowden and Myron Gordon added 14 points apiece. Chandler Turner had 11 points.

Toledo hosts Ball State on Tuesday. Bowling Green plays at Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

