3 takeaways: OSU downs No. 1 Baylor

By Chris Becker, Editor-in-chief, @bhris_cecker316
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State traveled to Waco after losing two straight to play No. 1 Baylor. The Cowboys used a big first half to power through a second half Baylor comeback to win 61-54. Here are three takeaways from the game. The Cowboys have what it takes to compete in the...

Top-ranked Baylor became the first team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to ever lose two home games in the same week on Saturday when the Bears lost 61-54 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) had lost four of five entering the game but kept the Bears (15-2, 3-2) out of sync offensively to pick up a huge road win that showcases just how rigorous the Big 12 is this season.
