Great Films Unfairly Forgotten in Time

Last night’s pared down Golden Globes ceremony saw big winners including Netflix’s Power of the Dog and Tick Tick… Boom!, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s West Side Story, and Disney’s Encanto to name a few. Winners were announced via social media due to COVID-19 concerns, and as always, many in entertainment media see the picks as a predictor for the Oscars. We shall see. As of today, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony (recognizing the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021), is still scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022, with nominations announced on Feb. 8. Critics here at LA Weekly and at our sister publication, the Village Voice, definitely have our favorites. Read our Top 10 best film lists here and our best documentaries guide here. Below, the Voice’s Michael Musto picks his standout performances.

NETFLIX ・ 7 DAYS AGO