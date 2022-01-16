ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Great Films Unfairly Forgotten in Time

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jolliffe on great films, unfairly forgotten in time…. Time is a cruel mistress. It’s the one constant and something no one can alter (except Marty McFly and Doc Brown). Looks go, memories fade and in cinematic terms a film can be forgotten over time. Now sometimes it’s probably a good...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
/Film

The Scariest Horror Film Of All Time According To Science

As audiences, we know what scares us, but it's still nice to have some official validation when we're defending our decision to sleep with the lights on. Viewers who are terrified of a select few horror films now have that validation, thanks to a study called the "Science of Scare Project."
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in January 2022

Click here to read the full article. The new year is starting off with a slate of new films available to stream in January. Several films that made an impression at last year’s film festivals will be available this month, including “The Fallout,” which won the grand jury and audience awards at SXSW and Iranian film “A Hero,” which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.More from WWDA Look at the Costumes of 'Nightmare Alley'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021Photos from the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Los Angeles Premiere Other major releases this month include Joel Coen’s solo directorial...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for WWII action horror Warhunt starring Mickey Rourke

Saban Films has shared a trailer, poster and images for writer-director Mauro Borrelli’s WWII supernatural action horror Warhunt which stars Robert Knepper, Jackson Rathbone and Mickey Rourke; take a look here…. 1945. A US military cargo plane loses control and violently crashes behind enemy lines in the middle of...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most flawless sci-fi action sequel on Netflix ASAP

Sequels often ignite the most debate. Just look at the divided discourse surrounding the latest blockbuster sequel, Matrix: Resurrections. Moviegoers either love or hate sequels, and while sometimes viewers can be indifferent to them, for the most part, audiences tend to have strong opinions on where a sequel takes the story’s characters, especially if the movie is part of a major franchise. (See Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.)
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The God Committee (2021)

Directed by Austin Stark. Starring Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Kelsey Grammer, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo, Caroline Lagerfelt, Elizabeth Masucci and Patricia Mauceri. In the next hour The Lenox Hill committee must decide who deserves a heart transplant. Doctor Valerie Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), Doctor Jordan Taylor (Julia Stiles) and Doctor Andre Boxer (Kelsey Grammer) are amongst them. Seven years later they are left to deal with the repercussions of the choices they made.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Great Film Performances that Won’t get an Oscar Nomination

Last night’s pared down Golden Globes ceremony saw big winners including Netflix’s Power of the Dog and Tick Tick… Boom!, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s West Side Story, and Disney’s Encanto to name a few. Winners were announced via social media due to COVID-19 concerns, and as always, many in entertainment media see the picks as a predictor for the Oscars. We shall see. As of today, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony (recognizing the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021), is still scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022, with nominations announced on Feb. 8. Critics here at LA Weekly and at our sister publication, the Village Voice, definitely have our favorites. Read our Top 10 best film lists here and our best documentaries guide here. Below, the Voice’s Michael Musto picks his standout performances.
NETFLIX
San Francisco Chronicle

For the first time in decades, women are ascendant in American films

A trend has developed over the past few years: For the first time in decades, we are seeing a dramatic spike in the number of English-language movies that star women. In 2021, 37% of new releases in the U.S. featured a woman in the starring role. That might not sound like much, but in 2017, that number was 21%. The year before that, it was 22%. In 2010, women starred in 18.5% of new films, and further back in 2001 — the first official year of the new millennium — women starred in a miserable 15%.
MOVIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

