Forestburgh firefighter dies after working at house fire on Rock Ridge Drive in Thompson

By Matt Spillane, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

THOMPSON — A Forestburgh volunteer firefighter died after working at the scene of a house fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

Forestburgh Assistant Chief William Steinberg died after working at a fire on Rock Ridge Drive in the town of Thompson, just outside the village of Monticello, the Forestburgh Fire District said in a statement released by Sullivan County. Steinberg, known as Billy, was 37.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to William J. Steinberg’s Family and the members of the Forestburgh Fire Company," the district said.

The fire was in the Monticello Fire District. Forestburgh firefighters were helping at the scene, where Steinberg was working outside the home, Sullivan County spokesman Dan Hust said.

The fire took place in an unoccupied summer home, he said. State police and the Sullivan County Bureau of Fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details on the fire were immediately available.

Fire departments throughout the area mourned Steinberg's loss.

"It’s a very sad day in the fire service," the Monticello Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Thank you brother, we’ll take it from here."

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

