WWE: Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, & More in the Mix for Next Week's Raw

By Matthew Aguilar
 2 days ago

WWE is on the road to the Royal Rumble, and with only two more editions of Monday Night Raw to before the big event, each episode should be packed. We'll see if that ends up being the case, but for now WWE gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from...

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins ends in a DQ

WWE Raw was main evented by a huge match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. She had quite a bit to say about the upcoming Royal Rumble, and her top challenger Doudrop. This was before those two women were set to team together against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Her commentary brought out the other three women in the match, leading to a back-and-forth before the match.
WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE RAW News – Doudrop Gets One Over On Becky Lynch, Otis Graduates From Alpha Academy

During this week’s episode of RAW, Doudrop and Becky Lynch teamed up to face off against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. The finish of the match came when Lynch covered Morgan for a pinfall attempt, but Doudrop broke it up after tagging herself in so she could instead pin Morgan. Following the match, Doudrop hit Lynch with a Banzai Drop.
New Update on WWE's Plan for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins was a guest on this week's edition of The Kevin Owens Show during Monday Night Raw and addressed his future plans heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. Rollins confirmed that, if he wins, he plans on bringing the Universal title back to the Red Brand and changing it back to its original red color. The title was first introduced as Raw's world championship in 2016, though it got a new blue look when Bray Wyatt brought it over to SmackDown in 2019.
Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
Wrestling Fans Want Cody Rhodes to Appear in WWE's Royal Rumble as a Free Agent

Cody Rhodes found himself in the headlines on Monday when a report dropped that the AEW executive vice president and current TNT Champion was working without a contract. Fans immediately predicted that Rhodes would somehow make an appearance in WWE's Men's Royal Rumble match at the end of the month given that the company is allowing current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James to compete in the Women's Rumble. Reports have already popped up saying Rhodes isn't going anywhere and nobody from AEW will be at WWE's event, but that didn't stop the fan speculation from running wild.
Jeff Hardy's return to the ring announced

One of the most shocking and surprising news of recent months has been the release, a bit like a bolt from the blue, of Jeff Hardy, the former legendary athlete of the WWE, who for years trod the Stamford-based company square along with the older brother Matt, with whom he has won dozens of couple titles around the world.
