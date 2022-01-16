ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dominant playoff debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards on 12 targets and ran for 23 yards on three carries against Las Vegas on...

www.cbssports.com

rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
Bengals.com

What Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor And The Bengals Said After The AFC Wild Card Win Over The Raiders

Can you take us through the fourth down stop the defense made to win the game for you today?. "Germaine Pratt — you know, it was really all those guys, but with Germaine (making that interception), I thought it was very fitting because he's been a guy that's been all about taking the ball away all season. He got the one earlier in the season against Minnesota, and he's done it multiple times. He's always a guy that when we watch the tape, he's trying to punch the ball out, rake it out, whatever he's got to do. So for him to get the pick on the last play of the game, it's really just fitting of what he's been all about. He finished it off for us the right way."
NFL
The Spun

Officials For Bengals-Raiders Game Are Getting Crushed Today

It didn’t take very long for the NFL to have its first major controversy of the postseason. During the second quarter of the Bengals-Raiders matchup, the officials made a huge mistake that could loom large in this game. As Joe Burrow rolled out and threw a pass to Tyler...
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

All of the top seeds in the AFC took care of business in Wild Card weekend. The 4th-seeded Bengals took down the 5th-seeded Las Vegas Raiders. The other two games in the conference 2nd-seeded Chiefs taking on the 7th-seeded Steelers, beating them 42-21, and the 3rd-seeded Bills thrashing the 6th-seeded Patriots.
NFL
Bengals make roster moves with Larry Ogunjobi, others before playoffs vs. Titans

Ahead of the team’s divisional-round playoff encounter with the Tennesee Titans, the Cincinnati Bengals started the week of prep with an important pair of roster moves. The big one? Cincinnati shifted defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in the playoff win over the Raiders. That’s a big deal with Renell Wren, Mike Daniels and Josh Tupou also dealing with injuries — and would explain why Jessie Bates texted Geno Atkins about a reunion.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Ja’Marr Chase shatters another record in a historical win for the Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase continued his meteoric rise to the top of the game, with yet another outstanding performance for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals came out with a close 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card playoff encounter to elongate their season in the NFL in 2021.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How the Bengals' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

At the beginning of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals were as high as 100-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI. This means Joe Burrow & Co. were trailing all but three teams on the Super Bowl odds list to start the year. However, Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jerome Boger and officials from Raiders-Bengals game not expected to work again in playoffs, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Wild Card Weekend matchup was a thrilling game that came down to the very last play, but it was also an afternoon that was dominated by embarrassing gaffes from the officiating crew. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jerome Boger and his crew are not expected to officiate again this postseason after their performance Saturday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL media can’t stop comparing Joe Burrow to Tom Brady

Joe Burrow is getting tons of praise for his performance in leading the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years on Saturday. Even so, ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan is more than willing to hype Burrow to the moon and back, calling Burrow “the next Tom Brady” on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown.
NFL
FanSided

10 shining stars in Cincinnati Bengals’ monumental Wild Card win

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t won a playoff game in…(counts)… Less than a day now! Feels good, doesn’t it, Cincinnati?. With such a big monkey off the backs of the Bengals, the team can now focus on the task at hand, which is making it to — and eventually winning — the Super Bowl.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Bengals lose DT Ogunjobi for rest of season

The Cincinnati Bengals placed starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve with a foot injury on Monday, ending his season. Ogunjobi was carted off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card playoff victory on Saturday. Before he was injured, Ogunjobi recovered a fumble by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that set up a field goal.
NFL

