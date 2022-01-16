ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Playing Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Howard (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup against...

Larry Brown Sports

Stan Van Gundy has surprising admission about Dwight Howard

Roughly a decade after they feuded in Orlando, Stan Van Gundy is making a surprising admission about Dwight Howard. Van Gundy, the former NBA coach, spoke this week for a feature on Howard by Tania Ganguli of the New York Times and admitted that Howard should have made the NBA 75 team of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stan Van Gundy Is Pissed Dwight Howard Was Snubbed From NBA's Top 75: "There’s Something More Than Basketball To It.”

Today, Dwight Howard plays a small role for the Lakers. Serving primarily as a backup center, he averages about 14 minutes per game. But there was a time when Howard was the best big man in basketball. For the first chunk of his career, he achieved overwhelming success, averaging 18.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game on 57% shooting. By the time he went to L.A. in 2012, he was a 6x All-Star and 3x Defensive Player of the Year.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony playing vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Crypto.com Arena. Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played in over a week because of a back injury. So, is Carmelo Anthony playing vs. the Jazz?. Is Carmelo Anthony playing vs. Jazz. The Lakers are...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Reflects On Lack Of Effort After Blowout Loss To Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered a handful of disappointing losses during the 2021-22 season, but their recent one to the Denver Nuggets was perhaps the worst of the year. Coming off a pair of losses, the Lakers should have come out with more energy and effort against a shorthanded Nuggets team but the complete opposite happened. After the opening quarter, Los Angeles did not put up much of a fight and ended up suffering an embarrassing blowout.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Dwight Howard on L.A. Lacking Defensive Ability After Embarrassing Loss

On Saturday night, the Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets 133-to-96. Two similar standing teams went up against each other and the Lakers allowed 133 points to be scored. This is proving that a lot of the teams have been able to bring out L.A.'s weaknesses and use them to their advantage, especially as the Lakers now have a losing record. The Lakers continue to lack on the defensive end and the result will be their downfall if they do not make a change and fast.
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
San Bernardino County Sun

Lakers start Dwight Howard, showing limits of small-ball approach

No sooner had Dwight Howard been approved to play on Saturday night with left knee soreness than the Lakers shoehorned him into the starting lineup. It turns out the 36-year-old center still has a lot of practical purpose when the Lakers are facing the reigning league MVP. Coach Frank Vogel’s...
NBA
FanSided

Watch Russell Westbrook body Rudy Gobert with dunk of the year

Russell Westbrook may have his flaws, but he’s an incredibly dynamic athlete and Rudy Gobert found that out the hard way. The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t always been great this year and there’s been a fair bit of criticism lobbed in Russell Westbrook’s direction. Most of it’s been fair. The Lakers traded for Westbrook and they’ve expected him to play up to the MVP level that he was at in 2017. That hasn’t happened for much of this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Trevor Ariza coming off Lakers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Trevor Ariza will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Dwight Howard was listed questionable due to left knee soreness. However, he has been given the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, and Ariza will revert to a bench role.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Dwight Howard Maintains Lakers Can Turn Season Around Despite Recent Struggles

The 2021-22 season has been an up-and-down one for the Los Angeles Lakers as despite having championship aspirations, they are below .500 at 21-22 around the halfway point. It looked as if the Lakers were making some progress, recently winning four straight games, although that has all come crashing down over the last week when L.A. lost three straight games in blowout fashion.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“That’s how far you are from NBA 75 Team”: Nikola Jokic teaches Dwight Howard an ‘MVP’ lesson during Lakers vs Nuggets showdown

Nikola Jokic has been the sole reason why the Denver Nuggets have been among the top 6 teams in the Western Conference, despite Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr’s injury woes. Now, when the Nuggets are up against the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently sit 1-place behind them in the conference standings, Jokic decided to teach the opposition big man, Dwight Howard a lesson by toying with him multiple time during a play.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stan Van Gundy: Dwight Howard should be on NBA 75 Team

Roughly a decade after they feuded in Orlando, Stan Van Gundy is making a surprising admission about Dwight Howard. Van Gundy, the former NBA coach, spoke this week for a feature on Howard by Tania Ganguli of the New York Times and admitted that Howard should have made the NBA 75 team of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
NBA

