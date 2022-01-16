ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla’s Elon Musk Cuts Law Firm After It Won’t Fire Lawyer in SEC Probe, Report Says

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk's Tesla has moved to replace Cooley LLP attorneys or hire other lawyers on several cases since December after the law firm would not fire a lawyer that previously worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on an investigation of Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday....

