Florida State

DeSantis speaks out against efforts to curb COVID at opening of Florida’s annual 60-day legislative session

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcwfu_0dmxoxwu00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has advocated treatments over preventative measures through much of the nearly 2-year-old coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to create a clear impression in his State of the State speech Tuesday that he likes teachers, first responders and freedom and doesn’t like Dr. Anthony Fauci, critical race theory, abortion, illegal immigration and Burmese pythons.

DeSantis opened his major address with a subject he has hammered over and over again during the coronavirus pandemic: Florida won’t be a lockdown state and mandates that other states imposed to fight COVID-19 don’t work.

“Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions,” DeSantis said. “These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive. They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions.”

DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and is eyeing a possible 2024 presidential run, laid out a conservative agenda for 2022. He said that would include keeping undocumented immigrants out of Florida, creating a law-enforcement office solely dedicated to fighting election fraud, stopping schools from teaching critical race theory and protecting the unborn.

DeSantis referred to Florida being a free state 10 times during the 33-minute speech, often interrupted by applause from Republican lawmakers as the legislature opened its annual 60-day session.

The governor said his policies have made Florida a leader in job growth and that rising state revenue puts the state in a good position for drafting its next budget.

“Freedom works,” DeSantis said. “Our economy is the envy of the nation. And our state is well-prepared to guard against future economic turmoil.”

Meanwhile, he said he will ask the legislature for money to send undocumented immigrants to other states.

“We cannot be a party to what is effectively a massive human smuggling operation run by the federal government. Companies who are facilitating the movement of illegal aliens from the southern border to Florida should be held accountable,” DeSantis said.

“When the feds dump people here in Florida illegally, the state can re-route them to states that have sanctuary policies,” he also said.

DeSantis also said he wants $1,000 bonuses for teachers and first responders and to save drivers $1 billion with a gas

RB00,

+1.67%

tax holiday.

As DeSantis made his way across the House floor to deliver the speech, he shook the hands of Florida’s two independently elected Republican cabinet members but snubbed Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“As he walked in, there was no decorum in the recognition,” said Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis.

She also said DeSantis’s speech was more of an appeal to a national audience than it was an outline of goals for the state.

“Half of his speech was talking about immigration, talking about what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and there was less focus on the concerns and the issues that are happening every single day in [Florida] families,” she said.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor are state Sen. Annette Taddeo and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. But DeSantis has paid little attention to them.

During his speech, DeSantis took time to recognize a man he called the python king, Charlie Dachton, who caught 41 pythons in the Everglades as part of the state’s annual roundup of the invasive reptile.

“We resolved to leave our unique natural inheritance to God better than we found it, and we are fulfilling that pledge,” DeSantis said.

Comments / 54

ONE MANS OPINION
2d ago

The governor of Flordia denial of reality even as the bodies of the dead compose under the warm weather. The federal government will continue providing the ever increasing number of body bags

Reply(3)
15
Nooneknows
2d ago

What a wonderful Governor DeSantis is.lol 🔄NOT!!!! I have been telling people in Florida that all he cares about is himself. He likes money and power. He needs to go, he has lied to us and made a mess of Florida. Of course in his eyes and mind everything is under control, now that scares me coming from him. He has always known COVID was never under control in Florida. Sure he gets more body bags to put your love one in for you!!!! I think it awful how he has handled everything. It doesn't take a scientist to tell you that. Exposing our children to the virus.....yes open the schools they are safe. I say if he doesn't care about even children, he needs to go and take his circus with him. PLEASE VOTE THIS MAN OUT!!! We don't need him to mess up Florida for another 4 yes. It is time to get someone new with new ideas to MAKE FLORIDA GREAT AGAIN!!!! Let him keep his BODY BAGS!!!🤡🤡🤔🤔😕😕🏝🏝🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply(4)
10
Charles Benneu
1d ago

And now he wants to put cameras in and microphones on all the teachers and class rooms to spy on teachers and he wants to make so every business large or small can sue the city that they are based in if that city passes any laws like that stops pollution or any other law that makes them lose 15% of their income in other wise these cities can not pass any laws without the concent of business so why have city government officials why vote people in to office if they can't do their jobs

Reply(1)
4
MarketWatch

Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual Davos stage to address Fed Chairman Jerome Powell with this message: Please don’t lift interest rates. “If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers. They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of it,” said Xi, according to a transcript of his remarks on Monday.
ECONOMY
