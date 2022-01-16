ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Live weather alerts: Winter storm brings impacts to the state

By Spectrum News Weather Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter storm is moving in, and we'll soon see big...

Wyoming News

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
Family among the hundreds stranded after flight cancellations due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The flight cancellations over the weekend impacted the travel of hundreds, including a South Carolina family traveling internationally. Hundreds of flights were canceled over the weekend due to winter storm. Sara, Augustine and Asher Ingolan were some of the stranded travelers in Charlotte. Monday, Charlotte-Douglas International...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel advisories in place in some Western NY areas

A few travel bans issued in some locations around Western New York due to weather conditions have been reduced to advisories. Travel advisories are in effect in the following locations:. Niagara Falls. City of Buffalo. Tonawanda. Amherst. Clarence. Lancaster. Niagara County Sheriff Filicetti has lifted their travel advisory, but still...
BUFFALO, NY
Weather
Environment
NWS
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cold weather alert issued as temperatures set to plummet across parts of UK

A cold weather alert has been issued as freezing temperatures and widespread frosts are set to hit parts of the UK this week.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) urged Britons to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of colder conditions as it issued the warning on Tuesday.The alert covers central and southern England.The Met Office said the West Midlands East Midlands, East, South East and South West are also set to see colder temperatures from around 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Sunday.Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cold weather alert issued as temperatures set to plummet across parts of UK

A cold weather alert has been issued as freezing temperatures and widespread frosts are set to hit parts of the UK this week.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) urged Britons to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of colder conditions as it issued the warning on Tuesday.The alert covers central and southern England.The Met Office said the West Midlands East Midlands, East, South East and South West are also set to see colder temperatures from around 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Sunday.Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home...
ENVIRONMENT
Hartselle Enquirer

Winter weather brings surprises

This past weekend’s weather – a mixture of rain, sleet and snow – created a brief picture of winter and left many wondering what might be left of the season’s surprises. I was reminded of a long string of weather oddities I have experienced in my...
HARTSELLE, AL

