The Celtics desperately needed a spark on Monday afternoon against the New Orleans Pelicans after mustering just 39 points in the first half. Ime Udoka leaned heavily on his starters in the first half after getting zero bench production over the first 24 minutes but that couldn’t sustain over 48 minutes. With Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) and Robert Williams (personal reasons) out of the lineup, Boston would need something out of its bench in order to recover from a 18-point deficit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO