ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas 79-70; 4th top-25 win of season

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXdyP_0dmxoWJP00

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Gabe Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped No. 15 Iowa State hold off No. 21 Texas 79-70. Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State. Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points for the Longhorns. After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers. The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll (1-17-22)

RK TEAM REC PTS 1 Gonzaga(25) 14-2 1486 2 Auburn(36) 16-1 1482 3 Arizona 14-1 1320 4 Purdue 14-2 1255 5 Baylor 15-2 1238 6 Duke 14-2 1205 7 Kansas 14-2 1192 8 Wisconsin 14-2 1056 9 UCLA 11-2 1041 10 Houston 15-2 1036 11 Villanova 13-4 908 12 Kentucky 14-3 804 13 LSU 15-2 […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Clark earns 3rd consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor

IOWA CITY, IOWA – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Co-Player of the week, the conference announced Monday. Clark shares the honor with Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon. Clark has tallied 27-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, nine player and five honor roll. This is her third-consecutive Big Ten Player of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Huskers’ Markowski captures 4th Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her fourth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award of the season, when the conference announced its weekly honors for women’s basketball on Monday, Jan. 17. Markowski, a 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, erupted for a career-high 27 points on a career-best 6-of-7 three-point shooting to lead Nebraska at […]
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Murray, Iowa thwart Minnesota comeback bid for 81-71 victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa withstood a furious comeback by shorthanded Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers 81-71. Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference). Payton Sandfort […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
College Sports
Sioux City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Texas State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Ex-Florida St QB Chubba Purdy announces transfer to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy has announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska. Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7. Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-17-22)

Boys ScoresGehlen Catholic 63, Woodbury Central 51Dakota Valley 72, West Sioux 48Remsen St. Mary’s 76, River Valley 19Spirit Lake 76, Worthington 70Central Lyon 69, Sheldon 37West Monona 54, Logan-Magnolia 50OABCIG 54, Cherokee 50Manson-NW Webster 66, Emmetsburg 47 Girls ScoresRemsen St. Mary’s 55, River Valley 15Gehlen Catholic 61, Woodbury Central 31 Dakota Valley 51, West Sioux […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school boys basketball rankings (1-17-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1 2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2 3. Waukee Northwes 10-1 95 4 4. Prairie, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-16-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Weather put a hold on much of the sports action around Siouxland Friday night, but there were plenty of big moments throughout the week as we rundown the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ap#Longhorns#Cyclones#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCAU 9 News

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

January 18th PM: Rapidly chilling off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight it’ll become breezy and much colder as the temperature sinks to 5° in Sioux City with a partly cloudy sky. With the cold front boundary snapping through, there may be a brief sprinkle or flurry that occurs. Measurable precipitation is unlikely in the region. The wind will gust as […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy