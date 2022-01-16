Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in bust
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police say they recovered 46 pounds of...www.wbrc.com
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police say they recovered 46 pounds of...www.wbrc.com
leave those people alone...I have a cousin that was mudered in 2017 by his own crew and tha police knows this...still haven't solved the murder but y'all worried about weed
the police going after harmless weed because if they go after the meth and heroin dealers the police will have to arrest their suppliers who are most likely their siblings or children....
Should have just let them go. Worry about the meth and heroin dealers that have become so abundant in Alabama instead of this
Comments / 13