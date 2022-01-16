ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in bust

By WBRC Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police say they recovered 46 pounds of...

Comments / 13

Deon Prit
2d ago

leave those people alone...I have a cousin that was mudered in 2017 by his own crew and tha police knows this...still haven't solved the murder but y'all worried about weed

13
BonQuavius Washington Jr.
2d ago

the police going after harmless weed because if they go after the meth and heroin dealers the police will have to arrest their suppliers who are most likely their siblings or children....

8
Britni
2d ago

Should have just let them go. Worry about the meth and heroin dealers that have become so abundant in Alabama instead of this

11
 

