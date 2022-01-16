Illinois Central Hangs On For Last Second Victory Over Lincoln Land

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats took their push to protect U.S. voting rights to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, where legislation is roundly expected to fail in the face of united Republican opposition. Democrats argue the legislation, backed by civil rights groups, is needed...
Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, to boost its competitiveness in mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology. The all-cash $68.7 billion deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. believes that Russia could carry out an attack on Ukraine “at any point,” underscoring the immediacy of the threat. “Our view is this is an extremely dangerous situation. We're now at a stage where Russia...
WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days."
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British...
Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The family of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and their supporters, some shouting, “Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Voter suppression has got to go,” marched in Washington on Monday urging passage of a law to protect voters from racial discrimination. As...
(CNN) — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved late actress. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I...
(CNN) — A deadly drone attack in the heart of the United Arab Emirates' capital has thrust the Middle East into uncharted waters at a time when the region's leaders have sought to heal years-long rifts. Three people were killed when the strikes hit fuel trucks near the airport...
