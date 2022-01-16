Seven local wrestlers take first place at Wewahitchka’s annual Gator Brawl

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – As part of Blountstown’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, the community took the time to honor some individuals, including four former football players who all won national championships in their college careers. One of them, who was there in person, was former Blountstown and Florida A&M player Derit Godwin. He […]

