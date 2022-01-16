Seven local wrestlers take first place at Wewahitchka’s annual Gator Brawl
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Six local wrestlers from the Panhandle took home first place in their respective weight class at the ninth annual Gator Brawl wrestling tournament on Sunday.
113 – Jay Brown (Liberty County)
120 – Calvin Williams (Mosley)
138 – Romero Black (Rutherford)
152 – Nick Hejke (Mosley)
160 – Keaton Schirmer (Rutherford)
195 – David Mercado (North Bay Haven)
285 – Robert Willis (Mosley)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0