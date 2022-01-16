ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seven local wrestlers take first place at Wewahitchka’s annual Gator Brawl

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Six local wrestlers from the Panhandle took home first place in their respective weight class at the ninth annual Gator Brawl wrestling tournament on Sunday.

113 – Jay Brown (Liberty County)

120 – Calvin Williams (Mosley)

138 – Romero Black (Rutherford)

152 – Nick Hejke (Mosley)

160 – Keaton Schirmer (Rutherford)

195 – David Mercado (North Bay Haven)

285 – Robert Willis (Mosley)

