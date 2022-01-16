ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo book work leads to legislation

By John Whittaker The Jamestown Post-Journal
Niagara Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ongoing game of "he said, they said" between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and staff who worked on his book prompted a Senate Democrat to introduce legislation late last year to stop elected officials from forcing staff to work on private business. Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Rockville Centre, has introduced...

wnynewsnow.com

Rita Glavin Claims New Evidence Regarding Former NYS Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (WENY) – New information regarding former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was released Thursday afternoon. The former Governor’s attorney, Rita Glavin, brought forward new information regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. Glavin claims New York Attorney General Letitia James withheld evidence, which Cuomo’s team received per request last week.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Cuomo puts NY ethics panel on legal notice over pandemic book money clawback

ALBANY, N.Y. — Andrew Cuomo really wants to throw the book at the state’s ethics panel over its decision to revoke approval of his $5.1 million pandemic memoir deal. The former governor’s legal team issued a request Wednesday calling on the Joint Commission on Public Ethics to preserve any documents related to its December decision ordering Cuomo to relinquish profits following reports that staffers assisted in writing and promoting the tome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo
Reason.com

Goodbye, Cuomos!

"When I stream his presser on the governor's website—every day around 11:30 a.m., complete with a PowerPoint presentation—I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies," wrote Jezebel writer Rebecca Fishbein back in March 2020. Fishbein wasn't the only one who became infatuated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theberkshireedge.com

ALAN CHARTOCK: When will Cuomo get back in the game?

Let’s review. I’ve been telling you all along that Andrew Cuomo is NOT my friend, despite the fact that I have spent many hours interviewing both him and his father on the radio. I have also constantly told you that Andrew, the prince of darkness, is not finished in politics. Pretty interesting, considering the fact that so many people I respect have truly been out to get the guy. Let’s remember that Andrew, who I’ve nicknamed “Tough Guy Andrew,” took no prisoners (ever) and was deservedly hated by most of the people in the game. They hated him because he was not nice to them or anyone else. That group got together en masse and was determined that Andrew would be constrained from ever coming back. But — and it’s a big but — I kept telling you that despite the fact that I didn’t like the guy, he was by no means finished. I might just be right. Recent events have made that clear.
POLITICS
Niagara Gazette

DiNapoli tilts in favor of releasing aging inmates

ALBANY — While New York's prison population has declined sharply in recent years, it would be reduced even further under a proposal known as elder parole, allowing aging convicts to be considered for release even with years left on their sentence. The debate has been simmering for several years....
ALBANY, NY
WAND TV

Illinois General Assembly to continue working remotely, per legislative leaders

(WAND)- Legislative leaders announce the Illinois General Assembly will cancel in-person action next week and continue remote committee work amid the ongoing Omicron surge. “With the continuous rise in coronavirus cases and our hospitals nearing capacity, we cannot put lawmakers, staff, the press and members of the public at risk by bringing them back to the Capitol,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “We have the capability to complete committee work remotely for the immediate future and we will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.
ILLINOIS STATE
